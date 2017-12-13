Kelly Marie Tran: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Star Wars’ Newcomer Before ‘The Last Jedi’

Kelly Marie Tran is the girl every ‘Star Wars’ fan is talking about. Before you head to the movies to see ‘The Last Jedi,’ here’s everything you must know about Kelly!

1. Kelly is playing an all-new Star Wars character. The 28-year-old will be debuting her character, Rose Tico, in The Last Jedi. Rose is “part of the support crew that keeps the Resistance starfighters flying, Rose has hated the First Order since she was a child,” her bio reads on StarWars.com. “Now able to fight back against the enemy, Rose keeps her focus on her mission.” While the plot is being kept very under wraps, we have seen from The Last Jedi promos and photos that Rose will crossing paths with Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac)!

2. She almost quit acting. Before she landed the role of a lifetime, Kelly thought about taking a step back from chasing her dreams. “There was absolutely a moment,” Kelly told EW. “When I turned 25, I had been at it for some years and I was struggling to pay my bills. I was tired. I had been working [my day job] 40-plus hours a week, plus sometimes I’d have two auditions in the day and then I would write a sketch or do improv at night, or rehearse for the next auditions the next day.” Everything changed for Kelly when she auditioned for Star Wars and got the part.

3. She’s making history in The Last Jedi. Kelly is the first Asian-American woman to appear in a Star Wars film. Her parents immigrated from Vietnam in the 1970s.

4. Carrie Fisher gave her some great advice before she died. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will mark Carrie’s final film as General Leia Organa. Carrie tragically died in Dec. 2016 after she had wrapped filming The Last Jedi. But while on set, Carrie gave the young actress some very crucial advice. “She told me that this was an amazing experience and to enjoy everything because it’s fleeting and it’ll go away,” Kelly told Rolling Stone. “But if there’s anything else that you want to do – if you want to write, want to produce, whatever – start now because there’s going to be a time when you aren’t looked at the same way.”

5. Daisy Ridley comforted Kelly at the The Last Jedi premiere. The world premiere of the movie in Los Angeles on Dec. 9 had Kelly very emotional. This is her film debut! This is a HUGE deal! Kelly started crying on the red carpet, and Daisy hugged her because she’s an actual hero.

I feel strange posting a private moment, like this. But this level of emotion, met with this level of support, is @StarWars encapsulated. pic.twitter.com/lYd1bCcr1V — janina gavankar (@Janina) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters Dec. 15.

