Anthony Ramos: 5 Things Know About ‘Hamilton’ Hunk On ‘Will & Grace’

You see it now, don’t you? While watching the premiere of ‘Will & Grace,’ you might start scratching your head thinking, ‘Where have I seen that cute guy in Grace’s office before?’ The answer is the Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ and here’s everything else you need to know about him!

First of all, let’s just get this out of the way now: the reason you didn’t recognize Anthony Ramos right away was the hair. When he originated the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, Alexander Hamilton’s eldest son, in the Broadway musical Hamilton, his hair was much, much longer. But since his character in the premiere of Will & Grace isn’t a solider from the 1700’s, he cut it a bit shorter. He can get away with that now! So, yes, like many other stars who made their start in Lin Manuel-Miranda‘s acclaimed musical, Anthony has made the transition to television, with a coveted role in the W&G reboot as Tony, Grace’s new assistant/intern/office man candy. We don’t know much about Tony after watching the premiere, but we have a sneaking suspicion he’ll be around for awhile. Or maybe that’s just wishful thinking?

But whether Tony stays or if Tony goes, the real guy Anthony is someone you’re going to want to get to know better, because he’s a rising star about to get HUGE. Oh yes, his time on the Broadway stage and in Grace’s office is just the tip of the iceberg for this hunky 25-year-old. So here’s everything you need to know about Anthony, from where you might’ve seen him before to where you’re going to see him next!

1.) He’s a Native New Yorker Yes, that accent you detected was authentic! Anthony grew up in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn with his mom and two siblings, a brother and a sister.

2.) His Agent Dropped Him Right Before He Landed The Role Of His Career “At the time, my agent dropped me and I was barely getting any work,” explained Anthony to TeenVogue. “I was totally on my own… I did an open call for some random show and afterwards they said they wanted to meet me for a thing called Hamilton’s Mixtape. I was like, what? That’s not what I auditioned for, but cool, I guess.” The rest, as you know, is history — literally!

3.) You’ve Seen Him On TV Before — And You’ll See Him Again! Anthony’s had roles in Younger and Law & Order: SVU, and his next TV project takes him to Netflix. He’s starring in She’s Gotta Have It, based on the 80’s flick of the same name, and will be directed by none other than Spike Lee.

4.) He’s Starring in ‘A Star Is Born’ With Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper The movie doesn’t come out until 2018, but since it is sort of a musical, we have our fingers crossed Anthony will be doing some singing. He plays ‘Ramon,’ a part we don’t know much about since it doesn’t seem to be a character from Barbara Streisand’s version of the film from 1976, but here’s hoping he’ll have a moment to shine!

5.) Then After That, He’ll be in ‘Godzilla: King Of Monsters’ That’s right, the good times keep on rolling as Anthony makes the move from singing to sci-fi with a role in the latest caper with a giant lizard in the lead. He’ll star alongside Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga and Kylie Chandler as they attempt to keep one of the most famous movie monsters of all-time from, well, reeking some havoc, I’m sure.

HollywoodLifers, did you like Anthony’s small part in the Will & Grace premiere? Do you hope to see more of him? (We do!)