Grammy Awards’ Best Couples: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend & More Adorable Pairs

The Grammy Awards give the hottest couples in the musical world the chance to flaunt their love on the red carpet. Check out some of the most stunning pairs gracing us with their presence at this year’s awards on Feb. 12.

One of the awards they won’t be giving out at this year’s Grammy Awards, but TOTALLY should, is for the hottest couple on the red carpet, cause my, oh my were there some sexy pairs in attendance on Feb. 12. However, we know that giving out such an award would be extremely difficult when you’ve got teams like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to duke it out with.

Some other amazing couples strutting their stuff before the show began were Leon Bridges and Brittni Jessie, Jonathan Smith and Mia Fieldes, Kah-Lo and Riton, and the show’s host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey. Now, the pairs themselves are a sight to behold, but when you add in their ensembles, with each couple’s look totally representing who they are as a dynamic duo, we just can’t even. You can see the pics of all of our fave couples in the gallery above.

These couples are musical royalty, and stars that we just couldn’t live without seeing together! Watching them dressed to the nines, ready to have a blast at one of the most amazing award shows of the year is definitely a fun time for all. Of course we care about watching the show too, but OMG is there anything cuter than seeing these lovebirds fawn over each other all night long? Be still our hearts!

HollywoodLifers, who was your favorite hot couple at this year’s Grammy Awards? Give us all your thoughts below!

