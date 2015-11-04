Cory and Mitch (Cousins)

on ‘The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines’. (Image Courtesy of an Spanier/MTV)

Joey & Rory Feek (Courtesy of Rory Feek)

Joey & Rory Feek (Courtesy of Facebook)

Joey Feek with Daughter Indiana, January 5th, 2016 (Facebook)

Joey Feek. (Courtesy of Rory Feek)

Joey Feek & Her Daughter. (Courtesy of Rory Feek)

Joey Feek. (Courtesy of Rory Feek)

Joey Feek. (Courtesy of Rory Feek)

Joey Feek. (Courtesy of Rory Feek)

Joey Feek and Indy. December 11, 2015. (Courtesy of Facebook)

Joey & Rory & Indiana Feek (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joey & Rory & Indiana Feek (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joey & Rory & Indiana Feek (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rory & Indiana Feek (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joey & Rory & Indiana Feek (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joey & Rory & Indiana Feek (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joey & Indiana Feek (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joey & Rory & Indiana Feek (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rory & Indiana Feek (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rory & Joey Feek (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rory & Joey Feek (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rory Feek’s daughters (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joey Feek & Family. (Courtesy of Rory Feek)

Eddie Redmayne stars in ‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Eddie Redmayne stars in ‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Eddie Redmayne stars in ‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Eddie Redmayne stars in ‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Eddie Redmayne stars in ‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Eddie Redmayne stars in ‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Eddie Redmayne stars in ‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Eddie Redmayne stars in ‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’ official movie poster. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Eddie Redmayne stars in ‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

‘Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them’. (Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.)