Duo Transcend: 5 Things To Know About The Married Acrobatic Couple Competing On ‘AGT’

Duo Transcend will be hitting the stage on the June 19 episode of ‘AGT.’ This married couple and acrobatic pair are so unbelievably talented. Here’s what you need to know before they wow the judges!

1. They are married performers from Salt Lake City. Mary Ellen Wolfe and Tyce Nielsen are duo trapeze and roller skating artists. They have a 2-year-old son. During their audition, they defy death with their acrobatic routine. Mary shows off her flexibility, while Tyce proves he’s got some serious strength. He catches Mary with ease as she falls and moves through the air. Needless to say, the judges are amazed!

2. Tyce is waiting to get surgery on his eye. He suffers from an eye condition that causes him to have “really bad eyesight.” Howie Mandel points out that a big part of their routine is catching, which requires really good eyesight. Tyce says that every doctor has said continuing their routine is a bad idea, but he’s not giving up his and Mary’s dream. “We’ve relied on just the feeling and connection between each other,” Tyce notes.

3. Mary got her start in musical theater. She has starred as Maria in productions of West Side Story, Juliet in Romeo & Juliet, Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, and Annie in Annie, according to her website. Now she’s transitioned into trapeze and aerial silk work.

4. Tyce has always been a risk taker. His father was a professional magician and acrobat. Tyce’s very first job was a cliff diver! He’s performed 80-foot high dives over the course of his career.

5. They can also perform their act while rollerskating! In addition to their trapeze work, they also specializes in acrobatic roller skating! Is there anything this married couple can’t do?

America’s Got Talent season 13 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. Stay tuned for more AGT coverage!