Monique Samuels Pregnant: ‘RHOP’ Star Expecting Baby #3 After Miscarriage: ‘I’m Way Too Happy’

Monique Samuels can’t ‘be bothered’ because after suffering a tragic miscarriage, she’s pregnant again! The ‘Real Housewives’ star even did a happy dance on social media, revealing her beautiful bump! See it here.

Congrats to Monique Samuels, 34, and her husband Chris Samuels, 40! The two are officially expecting their third child together, with Monique announcing the exciting news via Instagram on June 17. The announcement is especially emotional since Monique and Chris experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage just months prior. The two already share a son, Christopher, 5, and a daughter named Milani who’s 2. And while there’s no word yet on the sex of baby number three, Monique did give fans a peak at her budding baby bump in the form of a fun boomerang.

“I’m way too happy to be bothered… I’m full of life… LITERALLY,” she wrote on social media alongside a clip of her baring her bump in a pretty jumpsuit. “#RHOP #MoniqueSamuels #RealHousewivesofPotomac #Blessed #PartyOfFive #Unbothered.” Monique spoke about her devastating miscarriage in April during an episode of the show she’s on, The Real Housewives of Potomac. “As soon as I took the pregnancy test, Chris is just grinning from ear to ear, and it never once dawned on me that we would lose it,” she said explained on the Bravo show. “Until you’ve experienced loss it’s hard to even put it into words.”

After her loss, Monique took some time to focus on work. “I’ve been so non-stop busy that I don’t even know if I could completely process what was going on with my body,” she added at the time. “But, right now, I’ll just use this time to keep pursuing other business ventures that I have in mind, and when the time comes and I’m ready to have a baby, it’ll happen.” We’re so happy she and Chris finally got their wish!

Despite all that Monique has going on right now, she’s still as busy as ever. Aside from appearing on RHOP, she recently launching her own website, Not for Lazy Moms, where other hardworking moms share parenting tips and all-natural at-home remedies. In addition, Monique is also launching her own Not for Lazy Moms podcast this year. And finally, Monique manages and handles all the bookkeeping on her and her husband’s investment properties. Congrats again on baby number three, Monique and Chris!