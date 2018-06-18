Jay Z Reveals How He & Beyonce First Met & Fell In Love On Romantic New Track ‘713’ — Read Lyrics

Fans finally know how JAY-Z and Beyonce first fell in love thanks to highly personal lyrics in the song ‘713’ from the couple’s new joint album. We’ve got his emotional words about meeting his future wife.

JAY-Z, 48, and Beyonce, 36, have been a power couple for as long as many fans can remember, and the rapper is finally pinpointing the exact moment he fell for his future wife. The pair just dropped a joint album Everything Is Love on June 16 and on the track called “713” he raps about meeting her during a MTV Spring Break fest in Mexico. It was in 2000 when she was just 18-years-old and still up and coming with Destiny’s Child. He sat next to the future superstar on their flight back home to NYC, but didn’t end up connecting again until two years later. Up until now, neither Bey or Jay have revealed exactly how they met and started dating, but on 713″ the Tidal owner lays in bare

“We played it cool at the pool of the Cancun, VMA / Confidence you exude make the fools stay away Me, I played my room, let the fools have they say,” he reveals the song’s first verse. “Fate had me sittin’ next to you on the plane / And I knew straight away, uh.”

He then goes to to reveal, “The next time we would speak was like two years away / You had a man, you shut it down until you two had a break / I bet that dude rued the day / You kept me up on the phone while you were away / You came back, I let you set the date, Nobu on the plate / I brought my dude to play it cool, my first foolish mistake.” WHOA! He brought along a pal on their very first date? And it was at their favorite sushi restaurant Nobu! No wonder they hold the place so fondly in their hearts as its where they went on their first dinner out. Six years after that first date, the couple married in April of 2008.

Jay gave a preview of the track to music producers Cool and Dre, who told Rolling Stone in an interview published on June 19 how blown away they were. “I remember the night he pulled us into his studio and played it for us, he was like, ‘No one knows the story of how we met. This was the first time I’m ever telling this story,’” Dre revealed. “Boom, he plays it for us. After we listened to the first verse and the hook and the beat played a couple times, he looks at us and he goes, ‘I never knew a love-ove-ove like this – oh s—t, I gotta cut this!”

“Just seeing how that came together, we literally were in the room when he started that second verse,” Cool added. “The ‘network’ line [‘Queen, I ain’t mean no disrespect/But the way I network, it’s hard for me to connect’] he came up with while he was in on the mic. He had his eyes closed and it just came to him. You know it came to him right away.” Now fans are eagerly awaiting for Jay to perform the tune during the couple’s current On The Run II world tour, where do doubt he will make his wife blush with his praise for her.