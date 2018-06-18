Brandy Defies Dieting Pressure, Gains 40 Lbs & Debuts Sexy Curvy Look — See Pics

Damn, girl! Brandy is looking good after gaining a bit of weight, and she knows it. See all the pics of her flaunting her brand-new curves here!

Her brother Ray J was right: Brandy loves her weight! The “The Boy Is Mine” singer’s Instagram page is chock full of pictures that show off her amazing body at every angle. And fans are starting to notice how awesome she looks. Even if she’s not at the same weight she used to be, she’s a total 10. Just take a look at the pic below that she recently posted to Instagram and dare to tell us we’re wrong!

Ray J blasted rumors in March that his sister was pregnant, which started when people first noticed she had a larger figure that they were used to. “You know, she likes the weight,” he explained to People magazine during an interview that aired March 29, while he and wife Princess Love were expecting their own baby. “I had to ask [her] too cause too many pictures… And she said, ‘I like my weight.’ You know, she’s just enjoying her weight.” And there you have it! Let the woman live, people!

The pregnancy rumors may not have been totally weight-based, though. The timing’s off, but back in May 2017 Brandy posted a very cryptic Instagram pic that was shot from below and focused on her midsection. Fans thought it was a pregnancy announcement, especially because the caption said, in part, “Dear God, I can finally see you in me”. Brandy said she only had a food baby, and obviously, she was telling the truth.

Now please, can we all just remember what Ray J said and talk about how bangin’ she looks now? Done and done!