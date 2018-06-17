Wendy Williams: Why Graves Disease Could Make Her Eyes Appear To Bulge — A Doctor Explains

Wendy Williams has been turning heads from often having an odd shocked face with wide eyes and it could be caused from her battle with Graves Disease. Find out how with this EXCLUSIVE information from an expert.

Wendy Williams, 53, recently caused major headlines when she appeared to look extremely startled in new pics while out and about and after a ton of speculation, we’re finding out her wide eyes could be caused from Graves Disease. We spoke with California general practitioner Dr. Ranjeet Singh about Wendy and she gave us some interesting insight about the disease that Wendy’s been suffering from. “Graves is an autoimmune disease that is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism in the USA,” Dr. Singh EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “When a person has Graves, their body produces antibodies that bind to the receptors on the surface of the thyroid gland, causing an overproduction of hormones, and resulting in an overactive thyroid. The thyroid is a gland that’s positioned in the neck, it secretes hormones that regulate a person’s metabolic rate and temperature, and helps ensure that all of the body’s organs function correctly. Hyperthyroidism can lead to an array of different issues, including weight loss, fainting, racing heart, heat intolerance, manic behavior, problems with sleeping, muscle weakness, and hand tremors.”

One of the other issues it can cause is eye inflammation. “When Hyperthyroidism is paired with Graves, it can lead to eye inflammation, causing swelling of the tissues behind the eye sockets, and the eyes to ‘bulge’,” Dr. Singh continued. “Not all people with Graves develop eye inflammation though, it occurs in roughly a third of cases, but, when it does occur, a patient should ensure they undergo evaluation with an ophthalmologist as soon as possible, as if left untreated, it can lead to serious vision problems, and even blindness in some cases.” Eek. Although Wendy has not confirmed she’s having these issues, we definitely hope she’s staying as healthy as possible.

What can she do to treat the complications of Graves? Luckily, there are options. “The first step in controlling Graves’ disease hyperthyroidism is medication, patients will be prescribed beta-blockers, in addition to antithyroid drugs,” Dr. Singh explained. “They will be monitored closely, and if the hyperthyroidism persists after a six month period, radioactive iodine or surgery will be recommended as the next step. Graves disease isn’t curable, but hyperthyroidism is generally controllable, and once the correct plan has been devised, treatment is usually successful.”

It’s good to know that Wendy’s disease can be maintained. Her recent suspecting look isn’t the first time questions about Wendy’s health made headlines. Back in Oct. the talk show host scared everyone when she fainted on live television while dressed as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween. She later said she was fine and just overheated in her costume.