‘Bachelor’ Stars Raven Gates & Bekah Martinez Engage In Major Twitter Feud Over Tia Booth

There’s some serious offscreen drama involving ‘The Bachelor,’ as former contestants Bekah Martinez and Raven Gates got in an ugly Twitter feud over Tia Booth. We’ve got the details.

You can always count on The Bachelor to bring some shocking feuds between the female contestants, but offscreen ladies from two different seasons are scrapping online. Bekah Martinez 23, and Raven Gates, 26, had an Twitter beef on June 15 escalate over Tia Booth, 26. She’s Raven’s best friend who competed against Bekah for Bachelor Arie Luyendyk‘s love. Tia formerly dated Colton Underwood, who is currently now competing for Bachelorette Becca Kufrin‘s love and Bekah thinks something is still going on between the two of them. She tweeted our a photo of Tia, 26, sitting on Colton’s lap and thinks they’re just biding their time until they can get on Bachelor in Paradise and get to have their own showmance.

“Tia+Colton: ‘yeah Becca, we’re both 100% over each other! we’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together/probably engaged the minute we’re in paradise (we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative lol),” The pot farm afficianado wrote as her caption. Colton had come clean to Becca on the June 4 episode of The Bachelorette about his romance with Tia but claimed it didn’t work out. Bekah and the Minnesota-based publicist became close friends while on The Bachelor together and she’s extremely protective of her pal and thinks things are shady with Tia and Colton.

Raven — who was a finalist for Bachelor Nick Viall‘s love — and Tia are best friends from Arkansas and she did not appreciate Bekah’s accusation. “Make sure you follow @whats_ur_sign_ so she can get those followers so she can stop talking s–t about her friends.. like tia!! And Becca!! Come on now hurry up!!” Raven wrote in a now-deleted tweet, but Bachelor Nation screengrabbed before she took it own.

Bekah them replied, “Girl I would never talk sh*t on Becca because she’s as real as it gets. That’s the reason I tweeted that thing about Colton and Tia in the first place, because it looked like they both played her on this one.” Raven wasn’t about to let her friend get slammed, firing back, “You know that Tia didn’t. And you’re entitled to your opinion. I don’t like the situation either, but if you said you’d stop bashing Tia, then you should keep your word.”

Raven then later tweeted “How can people be so full of hate all of the time? Aren’t you tired??” without mentioning Bekah by name, but later took it down. “How can you hate on your ‘friends’ constantly?? Why’d you delete your first tweet that was directly aimed at me? Why don’t you just @ me?” the pixie-haired brunette shot back. She then joked “This takes me back to the high school twitter feud days (which admittedly was only 5 or 6 years ago for me) and I’m loving it.”

Just so you guys know, Bekah tweeted something rude & unnecessary to create drama & I went to stick up for my friend who can’t respond right now. I decided to delete the tweets & I blocked her bc I don’t want to keep engaging with someone who will continuously drag her “friends.” — Raven Gates (@ravengates) June 16, 2018

Mind you all of this is playing out on Twitter for all Bachelor fans to see. Raven eventually blocked Bekah and wrote “Just so you guys know, Bekah tweeted something rude & unnecessary to create drama & I went to stick up for my friend who can’t respond right now. I decided to delete the tweets & I blocked her bc I don’t want to keep engaging with someone who will continuously drag her ‘friends.’” A fan called her out for being lame by deleting the initial tweet in the exchange and Raven admitted “You’re right, Probably not the best decision to tweet it, but I stand by what I said.”