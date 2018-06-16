KSI Pushes Logan Paul After YouTuber Ripped Off Wig & Touched His Bandana In Press Conference

YIKES. Logan Paul and KSI got into a fight during a wild press conference after Logan snatched the other YouTuber’s wig off. Watch the aggressive altercation here.

OK, we get it. Logan Paul, 23, and KSI, 24, enjoy fighting each other. The two YouTubers got unnecessarily aggressive during a news conference outside the L.A. Coliseum at noon PT on June 16. The altercation started when Paul got uncomfortably close to KSI while he was speaking, and then proceeded to rip the blonde wig off his head.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji, paid no attention to him, but instantly afterwards, Paul attempted grabbing at the bandana wrapped around the Brit’s head. KSI then came for the actor and other people on stage had to intervene and pull the pair apart. Save it for the ring, guys!

The YouTube personalities were at a press conference to promote their upcoming boxing match at Manchester Arena on August 25. Their younger brothers, Jake Paul and Deji, both 21, opened the event, since they’ll be the undercard at the event. Heavyweight boxer Shannon Briggs, 46, was the surprise emcee during the presser.

PRESS CONFERENCE BETWEEN KSI AND LOGAN PAUL JUST GOT HEATED! pic.twitter.com/8Ay0YXy51h — Austin Cox (@austincox35) June 16, 2018

This isn’t the first time these two have gone at it. They engaged in a verbal spat at Los Angeles’ Warwick Club on June 13. As cameras filmed the pair, Paul insulted KSI by saying, “Your head is the size of a watermelon. I really can’t miss. I literally can’t miss. Dawg, your head looks like a hot air balloon. I can’t miss it.” His sparring partner responded, “Just wait ’til Saturday bro. Saturday bro. Saturday bro. Your mom’s going get it, your daddy’s going get it.”

Paul then quipped back with a snide comment about his rival’s bandana, and was hit back with a joke about his hair. They kept going like that for a bit before KSI told him to bring his A-game to their boxing match. “Take a swing at me on the 25! August 25. August 25.”