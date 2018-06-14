Shia LaBeouf Is Completely Unrecognizable With Long Hair & Major Gut On Movie Set

Shia LaBeouf has taken on the role of a lifetime — his very own father! The actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming biopic ‘Honey Boy’ rocking a receding hairline and a fake paunch. Take a look!

Over the years, Shia LaBeouf has tackled many wild and outlandish roles but none can compare to his last gig. The 32-year-old is currently in production on Honey Boy, a film about his own upbringing and in it, he will be playing his own father, Jeffrey. That means inhabiting his dad’s unique look when Shia was just a young boy. He was spied on set rocking long hair and a receding hairline, as well as a big fake gut for the role. He’s also wearing some round-rimmed glasses to tackle his own father on the big screen.

Although his character isn’t actually named Jeffrey LaBeouf, all signs point to him being a fictionalization of the actor’s father. After all, the script was written by Shia himself. The character is described as a “hard-drinking, law-breaking father,” according to IMDb. And Shia isn’t the only big named that’s going to appear in the coming-of-age film. Although she isn’t credited as of now, songstress FKA Twigs was also spied on location with Shia. We are dying to know what role she has!

Speaking of law-breaking, the new photos arrive almost a year after Shia was arrested at a hotel in Savannah, GA, leading to videos of the movie star spewing hatred at local law enforcement. He claims he was asking for a cigarette and that he was wrongfully arrested. “I have rights. I have rights. I’m an American. You’ve got me arrested in my hotel for doing what, sir? Yo, you really got these cuffs on me heavy bro,” he said while being handcuffed. When an officer asked Shia if they could talk, the actor immediately declined. “No we can’t. I’m a f**king American. I pay my taxes. Get these sh*ts off my f**king arms.” Once again, the officer asked if they could chat, to which Shia said, “No. You’re going to put these sh*ts off my arms, or you be f**king f**ked.” Afterward, he apologized for his behavior.