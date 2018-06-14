Is Caitlyn Jenner, 68, Planning To Adopt? Reportedly Wants To Have A Baby With Rumored GF, 21

Are Caitlyn Jenner & her rumored girlfriend planning on adopting a baby? According to a new report, a source close to the reality star says it’s a ‘real possibility’!

Will Caitlyn Jenner and her rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins start a family? A source claimed to Radar Online that a baby might be in the cards in the near future. “Jenner’s always wanted to be a mother, and now, that’s a real possibility,” Radar Online’s source revealed. “Sophia loves children and has been giving Cait little hints that she’s interested in a baby. Cait’s considering it.”

“[Sophia] has always wanted to be a mother and raise a little girl and have the opportunity to do fun, girly things like get her hair and nails done with her and take her shopping for her prom dress,” the source went on to say. “Cait’s made it clear to Sophia she doesn’t want the baby to have anything to do with television or reality TV. Fame has destroyed Cait’s relationship with her grown children and she’s not letting that happen again if she and Sophia adopt.” We reached out to Caitlyn’s rep who has denied Radar Online‘s report and called it a “complete fabrication”.

Recently, Caitlyn was shaded by her ex Linda Thompson for missing Brody Jenner‘s wedding. Along with posting a Nihi Sumba Resort, Linda wrote in the caption, “This is the beautiful location where @brodyjenner & @kaitlynn got married! Yes, it’s on the other side of the world… But I would’ve gone to the moon and back to share in the joy of my darling son & his beautiful bride getting married! That’s what parents do!” Be sure to check out all the recent pics of Caitlyn and Sophia in our gallery above!