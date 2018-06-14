How & Why Beyonce Dyed Her Hair Light Blonde For Her ‘OTR II’ Tour

Beyonce’s hair colorist is revealing exactly what she did to get Beyonce’s perfect color before the ‘On The Run II’ tour. Read our interview below!

NYC Colorist Rita Hazan, who works with everyone from Mariah Carey to Jessica Simpson to Beyonce, is spilling the deets on Beyonce’s perfect on-stage color for her tour with hubby Jay Z. Rita told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “I’ve been coloring Beyonce’s hair for about 6 years now. She’s great to work with because she loves to change things up all the time and is definitely not afraid of change. For Beyoncé, her hair has to have impact to compete with the bright stage lights and glitzy costumes but it’s also just as important to look as good as it does on stage as it does in real life; that’s my specialty as a colorist.”

Blonde is better for her on-stage persona, so that’s what Rita did for Bey! Of course, anyone who has blonde highlights needs to protect their investment. Rita actually has her own line of products. Use her True Color Shampoo and Conditioner immediately after getting your hair professionally colored. Once a week, use her Weekly Remedy Treatment For Deep Hydration & Superior Shine, which is super nourishing and delivers major moisture. Twice a week, I also like using her Ultimate Shine Gloss, which comes in 5 shades. For blondes, you can choose from Clear, described “for all hair colors and revitalizes hair’s natural brilliance.” The Blonde color reviving gloss “illuminates and brightens all blonde hues (including highlights) while intensifying shine.”

Finally, in my shower, I have the “Breaking brass color reviving gloss: Breaks down brassy tones and orange hues in blondes brunettes while eliminating yellow from grays.”