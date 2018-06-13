Justin Bieber Flaunting Hailey Baldwin Romance: Is He Hoping Selena Gomez Notices?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are putting on quite a show with their rekindled relationship, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why it has everything to do with Selena Gomez!

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are definitely enjoying each other’s company. From their club night PDA in Miami, to their recent paparazzi stunt in NYC, it’s safe to say they’re back together. “Justin is in a good place with Hailey, she makes him feel good, secure, and she is always caring to him,” a source close to JB tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The insider is definitely right about that. On June 11, Hailey was spotted wiping the “What Do You Mean” singer down with a towel after he took a swim. So cute, right? “He feels happy and proud to be with her, and he doesn’t mind flaunting their rekindled romance around town,” our source continued.

However, Hailey’s affection isn’t the only reason Justin’s been so open about their relationship. Word has it, Justin is also trying to get the attention of a certain someone. “He does miss Selena [Gomez], and if they can’t be together, he has no problem with her seeing that he is moving on with someone else who has always been there for him,” the source added. For those of you who don’t know, Selena and Justin decided to call it quits back in March after giving their relationship a fourth try. So, the wound is still pretty fresh.

And to Justin’s relief, seeing him with Hailey has been hard for Sel. “Selena is aware that Justin and Hailey have been hanging out again, and of course, it stings. She still has very deep feelings for Justin, despite everything that’s happened there’s a lot of love there. It’s painful for her to see that he’s with Hailey again, but it is what is,” another source explained to HL. It looks like Selena and Justin will be keeping tabs on each other’s lives forever!