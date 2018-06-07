YouTube Star Tyrone Fleming Dead At 40: Found Stabbed To Death In His Apartment

This is so shocking. Tyrone Fleming, who played Tye Banga on the YouTube series ‘848,’ was found dead after a vicious stabbing on June 6. His fiancee reportedly discovered his body in his apartment. He was just 40 years old.

Tyrone Fleming, 40, one of the stars of a popular YouTube drama web series called 848, was found stabbed to death in his Bronx apartment on June 6, NY Daily News reports. His fiancee, Tamika, went to his apartment to check on him after he didn’t show up to his other job with Con Ed. His co-workers called his mom to check on him, Tyrone’s sister, Tiffany Tucker, 32, said. His girlfriend found his body blocking the front door, police and family told the outlet. She reportedly found Tyrone’s body in a pool of blood. “He was stabbed three times in his back and one hit his artery. He bled out,” his sister said. “We have no idea who might have wanted to do this. No idea.”

c”He was an amazing man. He was a hardworking man who didn’t have problems with anybody,” Tamika told NY Daily News. “This is a tragedy.” Cops have not arrested a suspect, but they are looking for a man dressed in black who left the building soon after the stabbing. Tyrone was also a father of two young kids, a son and a daughter, 16 and 10 years old. “He was hardworking and a good man. He loved his kids and his family,” Tyrone’s devastated sister said.

The new season of 848 was set to premiere on June 6, but nothing has been uploaded to the show’s YouTube page in the wake of Tyrone’s tragic death. The show is set and filmed in the Bronx. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyrone’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. He will be so missed.