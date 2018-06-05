Charity & Andres: 5 Things To Know About The Talented ‘World Of Dance’ Duo

Dancers Charity and Andres will be hitting the stage on the June 5 episode of ‘World of Dance.’ Before the next qualifiers episode, here’s what you need to know about the fiercely talented duo!

1. Charity Anderso and Andres Peñate have been dancing together for a LONG time. The contemporary dance partners have danced together since they were eight years old, according to KSL TV. They’re only 18 years old, too! “When I saw that call for auditions last summer, I knew we needed to enter,” Andres told the outlet. Now they’re making their dreams come true!

2. The duo gets a standing ovation from the judges! The duo auditions on the June 5 episode of World of Dance season 2. They perform a gorgeous dance to James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go.” Their performance is emotional and absolutely stunning. Charity and Andres move so effortlessly together. Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo are blown away.

3. They started training well before their auditions. Charity and Andres started training in June 2017. Season 2 started taping in Jan. 2018. From their first performance alone, these two are likely going to be in the competition for a long time.

4. This isn’t Andres’s first time on World of Dance! Andres made it onto the show during the first season with a group, according to KSL TV. However, he decided to team up with Charity and audition in season 2. “We could really feed off of each other and we could really work together to get things done,” Andres said. “We could really voice our own opinions.”

5. They love to show off their talents on Instagram. Charity and Andres have a joint Instagram together and frequently post videos of their dances and new choreography. They’re not afraid to take risks, that’s for sure!

World of Dance season 2 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC. Stay tuned for our recaps and interviews from the contestants!