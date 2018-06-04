Lil Scrappy Hospitalized & Seriously Injured After Terrifying Car Crash In Miami — Is He OK?

Oh no! ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Lil Scrappy was reportedly found unconscious and seriously injured following a car accident this past weekend! Get all the details here!

This is so scary! Lil Scrappy, 34, was hospitalized over the weekend after being involved in a nearly fatal car accident, according to TMZ. Scrappy was reportedly leaving King of Diamonds strip club in Miami on June 3 when his friend allegedly fell asleep at the wheel leading to them slamming into a pole. The car is completely totaled. Police reports detail that Scrappy and his friend, Casino Roulette were found lying outside the car on the ground when authorities arrived. Making the situation even more devastating, Scrappy doesn’t even remember the incident!

He suffered some pretty serious injuries including a broken foot. However, Casino is in the ICU. Our hearts go out to Scrappy and Casino during this difficult time. Reassuring fans that he will be okay, the “Money In the Bank” rapper took to Instagram saying, “@casinoroulette in here hurt too we f***ed up but God saved our lives.” We’re glad to hear Scrappy is doing alright. Luckily, he also has his mother, and wife, Bambi Benson, by his side.

Just last month, Bambi and Scrappy confirmed they are expecting their first child together. While Bambi’s pregnancy didn’t come as a shock to many, she explained during an interview with The Shade Room that she wanted to keep it under wraps because she experienced a miscarriage in the past. We can certainly understand her decision, and we know she will be an excellent mother! Scrappy is already a father to his daughter Emani Richardson with co-star and ex-fiancée Erica Dixon. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for Scrappy and his growing family, and we hope he makes a speedy recovery!