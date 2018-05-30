John Goodman Showing ‘Anger’ In Pics After ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation, Expert Says

John Goodman is not holding back his anger about the shocking ‘Roseanne’ cancellation in various photos taken of him on May 29, according to a professional body expert.

John Goodman, 65, was NOT happy on May 29, according to a body expert. Just hours after ABC announced it was canceling the next season of the Roseanne revival due to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, John was photographed looking very upset while walking his dog in New Orleans, LA and we spoke with Patti Wood, MA, Body Language Expert to break down exactly what was going through the actor’s mind. “In the first photo he is giving a classic face blocking gesture to the photographer,” Patti EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He doesn’t want the photographer to see how he is feeling. Face blocking is a subconscious wish to disappear. The look he gives in the other photographs is an unrepressed anger, the eye narrowed to slits, eyebrows pointed to the center is devil brows and his mouth turned down at the corners with slight asymmetry, chin pulled up, is distaste. Flared nostrils make that clear how angry he is, but the attacking glare is focused on the photographer.”

John’s negative feelings interpreted by his body language is definitely understandable considering his popular sitcom was currently one of the highest rated shows on television. It’s obviously become a huge successful endeavor for him and to have it taken away with no warning due to something completely unrelated to him has to be difficult.

Although John hasn’t publicly spoken about the controversial situation, some of his co-stars have, including Sara Gilbert, who plays John’s daughter, Darlene on the show. “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Sara tweeted shortly after Roseanne’s negative tweet made headlines. She also expressed how disappointed she was about the cancellation. “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member,” she said.