Kendall & Kylie Jenner Not Invited To Brother Brody’s Wedding: Why He Left Them Off The Guest List

Brody Jenner and his fiancee Kaitlynn Carter are currently in Bali prepping for their big wedding! However, we’ve learned that his own siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner weren’t invited to the scenic ceremony! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details on why!

Trouble in paradise? Brody Jenner, 34, and his ladylove Kaitlynn Carter, 29, have headed to the Indonesian resort community of Bali to exchange vows! However, some family members are notably absent from the proceedings! Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 22 and 20, respectively, don’t appear to be attending! Now, thanks to our insiders, we have some idea as to why. “Brody hasn’t invited any of the Kardashians to his wedding, and that includes Kylie and Kendall, whom he views as more Kardashian than Jenner, despite their last name,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Caitlyn [Jenner] is invited, as Brody remains close to her, he’s actually been really supportive of Caitlyn’s transition, as has his mom Linda [Thompson].”

The insider added that when Caitlyn and Kris Jenner parted ways, this enormous family seemingly broke in 2. “Since Kris and Caitlyn’s divorce, Brody doesn’t view the Kardashians as being part of his family, and he’s never forgiven Kim [Kardashian] for not allowing Kaitlynn to attend her wedding to Kanye [West], leading him to skip the big day himself.” Fans will remember that Kim notoriously wouldn’t give Brody a plus one to her wedding, causing a rift between them.

“Brody hates all the drama that goes along with the Kardashians, and he thinks they’re all really phony. He doesn’t want the most special day in his life to be turned into a big old Kardashian circus, that’s just his idea of hell,” the source added. Yikes. However, we should note that despite Caitlyn and Brody’s more solid relationship, she isn’t attending the wedding, either. She was spotted in Malibu on Sunday, which begs a lot more questions.