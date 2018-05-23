‘Law & Order: SVU’ Finale Preview: Olivia Walks Right Into A Dangerous Hostage Situation

The ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 19 finale is going to leave us all on the edge of our seats. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Olivia finds herself and others in grave danger.

Law & Order: SVU will end its 19th season with an epic two-hour finale on May 23 at 9 p.m. on NBC. To hold you over until the episode airs, HollywoodLife is premiering an intense EXCLUSIVE clip that features Olivia and her team as they search for a woman holding a man hostage.

The SVU has to tread lightly so the hostage taker doesn’t freak out when she realizes the cops are hot on her trail. After Olivia gets off the phone with Finn, she calls out for Montero, (Fun fact: Montero is played by Mariska Hargitay’s cousin, Eddie!) Olivia follows Montero’s voice into a penthouse and notices something’s up quickly. She pulls out her gun and keeps walking. She finds Montero with a gun to his head and another hostage.

The woman holding a gun to Montero’s head threatens to kill him if Olivia doesn’t put her gun down. “Let’s talk this through,” Olivia says. The deranged woman doesn’t go for that. “You don’t think I’ll shoot? Put the gun down or I’ll kill him,” she says. Olivia’s caught between a rock and a hard place at this point, but if anyone can figure out how to safely figure out what to do next, it’s her.

In the second hour of the season 19 finale, Olivia’s suspicions about the other kidnapping victim in the room uncovers a dangerous criminal network prepared to silence anyone who gets in their way. Law & Order: SVU is about to go on summer hiatus, but the iconic show will be back in the fall. SVU was recently renewed for season 20! Yes, it’s been on for that long. Long live Olivia Benson!