Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Has Nobody But Herself To Blame For Feeling ‘Lonely’ & Not Seeing Her Kids

Caitlyn Jenner said doesn’t have a ‘close relationship’ with her kids, but as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard, Kris Jenner thinks that if her ex really wants to be part of the family, she needs to step her game up!

Caitlyn Jenner, 68, admitted that she doesn’t have a “close’ connection with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, telling Broadly that her kids “all have lives. They’ve all moved on.” This is all very sad, but don’t expect Kris Jenner, 62, to shed a tear. “As far as Kris is concerned,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “Caitlyn has nobody to blame but herself for feeling lonely–there’s a reason she has a limited relationship with her children.”

“Kris feels that Caitlyn doesn’t put in the effort with her kids,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that Cait always expects her kids to “be the ones to call or email, and to make the arrangements for meeting up. When they don’t, Caitlyn complains about hardly ever speaking to them or seeing them.” Caitlyn did say in Nov. 2017 that she hadn’t spoken with Kim Kardashian, 37, the woman she walked down the aisle at her wedding, “in over a year,” according to E! News. Plus, there’s also Caitlyn’s “Mother’s Day” diss, when she intentionally excluded Khloe Kardashian, 33, out of her message to all the “moms” in her life.

While Caitlyn waits around for the kids to make plans, Kris is busy making “a concerted effort to be an active force in every one of her children’s lives,” the source says, “and if she doesn’t hear from them then she calls them, because that’s what parents do. Kris believes Caitlyn has always been a selfish person with tunnel vision, it’s probably why she was such an incredibly successful athlete—but, in order to be a good parent you have to be selfless, and if not, then it’s a no-brainer that you’ll likely end up feeling very lonely.”

Caitlyn spoke about her “lonely” life during a conversation with Broadly’s Diana Tourjée in the fall of 2017. “I spend a lot of time by myself here in the [Malibu] house,” she said. “I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. … We’re just human beings; we’re going to be here for a very short time. We come and we go and at the end, when it’s all said and done, hopefully your family is going to be there.”

Speaking of loneliness, Caitlyn also spoke about how her political views – she is a Republican who voted for Donald Trump – has made her a pariah within the LGBT community. “I got the trans community out there bashing on me, I got the Kardashians out there bashing on me,” she told Broadly. “All I do is sit here in the house and try to stay out of trouble.”