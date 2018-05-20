Selena Gomez Goes Braless & Leaves Taylor Swift Concert With Mystery Man

After performing with BFF Taylor Swift during her May 19 concert, Selena Gomez left the venue braless with a mystery dude! See the pic here!

Is Selena Gomez, 25, officially moving on from Justin Bieber, 24? The singer left Taylor Swift‘s May 19 Rose Bowl concert in Pasadena, CA with a mystery man! She was photographed leaving with the guy while wearing jeans and an olive green t-shirt with a rose and snake design on the front pocket. She also appeared to be braless under the casual top.

While we can’t say for sure who the guy is, what he means to Selena, or where they were heading – we do know that everything before her exit was pretty spectacular. The “Back To You” songstress joined her bestie on stage during her Reputation tour stop where they performed Sel’s hit “Hands To Myself” together. Taylor even sang the iconic line, “I mean I could, but why would I want to?” The 13 Reasons Why producer rocked a ‘Romina’ black strapless sequined, wide leg jumpsuit from the OSMAN Fall/Winter 2018 collection for the occasion, and some dark eyeliner that she was still wearing when she left the venue.

After the epic performance, the former Disney Channel star made the sweetest speech about the 10-time Grammy winner. “She’s been my best friend for 12 years, almost 13. And the reason she has stayed one of my best friends is because this person has never judged a single decision I’ve made,” Selena said. “She’s also met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I have nothing to be encouraged about. I don’t know if I’d be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family, because you’ve changed my life.” Not gonna lie, who cares about boys when this beautiful female friendship exists? Just saying.

Taylor offered her own heartfelt message about her BFF in an Instagram caption connected to a photo of the pair sharing the stage. “To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what… you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you,” the “Delicate” hitmaker wrote. “I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too.” These two are seriously #FriendshipGoals.