Khloe Kardashian Wants True To Marry Prince George: It’s A ‘Perfect Combo Of British & American Royalty’

The entire world watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get married on May 19 – including Khloe Kardashian! Here’s how the royal wedding inspired her hopes for True.

The Kardashian family have long been joked about as being “American Royalty” but Khloe Kardashian truly wants to make that a reality. The 33-year-old was among the billions of viewers who watched Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, and she couldn’t help but hope that her daughter True Thompson will one day find her own Prince Charming.

“Khloe thinks Meghan and Harry’s love story is incredibly inspirational, and she joked that one day True could marry Prince George, although she would need to fight off North and Chicago,” a source close to the Kardashian family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe thinks it would be amazing for one of the Kardashian girls to be the future Queen, and it would be the perfect combination of British and American royalty! If Meghan can become a member of the British royal family, then Khloe doesn’t see why her daughter can’t!”

But Koko isn’t the only sister in the family who paid attention to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day. Kim Kardashian, 37, took notice of Good Morning America‘s tweet which had footage of Harry saying something to the bride at the alter. The caption on the initial message deciphered what he said, which was “You look amazing. I’m so lucky.” Kim then retweeted this incredibly heartwarming moment, and added a bunch of heart eyes emojis in response. Same, Kim!

However, Khloe might want to reconsider her daughter’s chances with Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s eldest son. None of the KarJenner crew scored invites to the star-studded event, so clearly they’re not super close to the royal family right now. However, the event did have plenty of famous guests in attendance including Priyanka Chopra, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, and Idris Elba.