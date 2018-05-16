‘Evil Genius’: 5 Things To Know About Netflix’s Hot New True Crime Doc

‘Evil Genius’ is the new Netflix doc that everyone is obsessed with. Here are the need-to-know facts about this binge-worthy true crime series.

Netflix has done it again. Their latest true crime documentary Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist will keep you glued to your sofa, binge-watching the four-part series. It all begins with a terrifying scenario. On Aug. 28, 2003 pizza delivery man Brian Wells, 46, entered the PNC Bank in Eerie, Pennsylvania with a homemade bomb clamped around his neck. He handed a teller a chilling note, demanding $250,000. What happened next is the stuff of nightmares and a twisted plot. Here are five key things you need to know about the case and the series. (Warning – major spoilers ahead!)