Nick Jonas Reportedly Trying To Win Back Ex Olivia Culpo After Her Split From Danny Amendola

Nick Jonas has reportedly been texting his ex, Olivia Culpo, in an attempt to win her back after her split from NFL pro, Danny Amendola! And, that’s not all! Find out what Jonas has been up to and how Olivia feels!

It looks like Nick Jonas, 25, has been missing his ex, Olivia Culpo, 26! The “Chains” singer wants her back, and he’s pulling out all the stops, according to a new report! “He reached out a couple weeks ago via text trying to reconnect,” a source tells the Us Weekly. Jonas has also been liking quite a few of her Instagram posts since her recent breakup from NFL pro, Danny Amendola, 32.

So, will this actually happen… again? Well, don’t get your hopes up. The former Miss Universe isn’t trying to back track on the relationship scale, the insider reveals. In fact, she has “absolutely no interest” in rekindling her romance with the singer. Why? — “He treated her badly when they broke up,” the source explains. Jonas and Culpo split in June 2015 after two years of dating.

While they were together, the singer actually penned his hit “Jealous,” specifically for Culpo, who later starred in his music video for the song. A year after their split, Jonas then released a song titled, “Find You” from his third solo album Last Year Was Complicated. The track was actually inspired by his split from Culpo. “With this one I made a real point to tell stories as honestly as I could,” Jonas told OUT magazine at the time about the song. “It became very clear what it was going to be about, after the breakup. I just dove in headfirst and wrote about all of it. I think it was the most meaningful relationship I’ve ever been in, and it was the longest.”

Culpo ended up moving on with 2x Super Bowl champion, Danny Amendola in 2016 after they “bumped into one another just walking down the street” in Hollywood, he once recalled. Amendola raved about Culpo during interviews at this past Super Bowl in February 2018, and the couple later vacationed together in the Bahamas in March. However, they sadly called it quits after two years of dating later that same month.

Just days after the breakup news broke, Culpo appeared visibly uncomfortable and upset when she confirmed the split during an interview. ”We are broken up and it’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it,” she told Access Hollywood. “Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak,” she later explained.

Right now, Culpo is keeping busy with work, as she just starred in I Feel Pretty, alongside Amy Schumer. She recently designed her own clothing line, launched her own website and has a slew of other projects coming up. Meanwhile, Amendola is preparing for the upcoming NFL season as a new member of the Miami Dolphins.