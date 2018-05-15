‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Admits She Blows Her Boyfriend For Jewelry

When it comes to Lala Kent, nothing is off limits. She proved that during the May 14 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion special, when she admitted she gives her boyfriend blowjobs for jewelry.

Lala Kent was put in the hot seat during the May 14 Vanderpump Rules reunion special, when her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, became the topic of conversation. Was he married to someone else when he and Lala started dating? That’s what Andy Cohen asked, as it’s been a long standing rumor for a number of years. “You’ve been together for a while. You’re clearly very happy. You denied over the years all of the allegations that your boyfriend was married,” he said before asking, “It seems that maybe he was married when you started dating, correct?” To that, Lala replied, “Well, when I met…Rand…he had a legal separation. So, I don’t see how I did anything wrong.”

Then, Lala was asked if she’s just dating Randall to get free gifts (like cars, purses and shoes). And she was not happy about the accusation, as Lala yelled, “Everyone can sit there and be like, ‘Her man does this; her man does that.’ It’s like, ‘OK, you’re just mad ’cause your man doesn’t do that!'” She then continued, “Whenever I make music, it comes out of my pocket. My rent? My man gave me a cap, which, we are well above the cap, so mama payin’ a lot for rent. As far as my cars go, it’s like, ‘Here’s the lease, but you best be payin’ insurance.'”

Finally, Lala was asked to defend her “brand” of feminism, during which Lisa Vanderpump said, “I love Lala, but she’s not exactly the quintessential feminist if she’s talking about, ‘Well, I give a BJ, and I get the jewelry.'” Lala then said, “Keep in mind I am blowing my boyfriend. I’m not blowing some random guy for the jewelry. Come on!”