T.I. Gushes Over Tiny In Sweet Mother’s Day Post: ‘Where Would We Be Without You & Your Love?’

This is too cute! T.I. shared the most adorable message in honor of Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris just in time for Mother’s Day. See the sweet post here!

Now this is how you celebrate a mom! T.I., 37, took to his Instagram on May 12 to gush over Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris just one day before Mother’s Day. “Where would we be without you & your love!?!? Mrs H. It’s Amazing how much you do so effortlessly. I’m proud of you and your journey,impressed with your resilience,& thankful for your patience with me and my ‘internal evolution,'” Tip captioned a series of absolutely precious photo of his wife with their children. “All your sacrifices don’t go unnoticed or unappreciated. We all truly adore you!!! Just a lil reminder that your ‘living isn’t in vein’- get it Happy Mother’s Day @majorgirl With love and appreciation!!! – Mr.H.” How cute is that? See the full post below!

We’re not surprised that the “Whatever You Like” hitmaker couldn’t wait until the holiday to shower his wife with love. As previously reported, he was too impatient to wait until May 13 to give the Xscape member one of her gifts! The rapper surprised Tiny early with a framed copy of the Rolling Out magazine cover that she and their 2-year-old daughter Heiress were featured on. This is the same photoshoot that Tip pulled from for the first image in his Instagram post!

“Tip knows Tiny loves the magazine cover, so Tip had it turned into a canvas for her and he got it framed,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He gave it to her as an early Mother’s Day gift — he didn’t want to wait. She was so overcome with emotion, she started to cry when he gave it to her and he said it was just the start of her Mother’s Day gifts.” Aww! Happy Mother’s Day, Tiny!