Justin Bieber Matches His Sweatshirt With His Lamborghini & Fans Love It

Justin Bieber stepped out in a bright teal-colored sweatshirt that perfectly matched his $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador on May 11 and it totally made fans smile. Check out their thrilling reactions here!

Justin Bieber, 24, was truly a sight to see when he stepped out in a teal-colored sweatshirt to take a ride in his exact same-colored Lamborghini Anetador on May 11 and his fans had a lot to say about it! The talented singer’s matching top is part of the Hillsong Church clothing line and read “Young & Free” across it. He was also wearing jeans and sandals over white socks and looked casually cool as he got into the $400,000 vehicle. It didn’t take long for his followers to start responding on Twitter in the most epic ways.

“Man he really out here matching his Lambo and sh*t @ justinbieber,” one follower tweeted. “He is wearing a damn good looking outfit with a matching car,” another said. Many seemed to love the look and the luxurious car, which has “Cash Only” spray painted on its side door. “His outfit matches his car 😍😍💙💙💙Both of them look so 🔥🔥🔥,” another follower posted about the Biebs.

In addition to the obvious matching sweatshirt and car, other fans just simply commented on how gorgeous they thought Justin looked and we have to say he is looking pretty good these days! Despite his recent split from on-again, off-again love Selena Gomez, 25, Justin seems to be carrying on well and keeping himself as busy as possible. From spending time with friends to going to church to working out at the gym, the newly single Justin appears to be taking life one day at a time and trying to be his best self. We commend him for keeping it real even in the midst of chaos!

He is wearing a damn good looking outfit with a matching car😂 — Justin's Girl❤ (@Mrs_Bieber2134) May 12, 2018

We can’t wait to see what Justin chooses to wear next. He’s known for his unique wardrobe choices so it’s always fun to check out what he’s wearing, especially in his casual day to day outings!