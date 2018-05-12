21 Most Stunning & Sexy Cannes Red Carpet Gowns Of All-Time: Bella Hadid & More

The Cannes Film Festival is basically France’s Met Gala. Over the years, so many stars have wowed in sexy and intricate gowns. Let’s take a look back at some of the dresses we can’t seem to forget.

Bella Hadid, 21, lit up the fashion world in 2017 when she stepped out in a naked dress at the Cannes amfAR gala. Bella was the epitome of sexy in the see-through, embellished look that was embroidered with crystals, glass beads, and a silver chain. Underneath the naked dress, Bella wore a bustier-style top and high-waisted briefs. She looked like a sexy angel! Bella has rocked a number of memorable gowns at Cannes. That same year, she also sizzled in a red silk gown that featured a plunging neckline and a slit that reached her waist.

Bella isn’t the only star to shine on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Blake Lively, 30, is the queen of Cannes red carpet fashion. Seriously, her gowns at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival were fit for a princess. He sexiest gown that year was definitely the nude Versace gown she wore on the red carpet. The dress had cutouts in all the right places. Blake also shined in a bright blue one-shoulder gown with a long train. To top it all off, Blake was expecting her second child at the time!

Our favorite stars have also dared to bare over the years. Kendall Jenner, 22, turned up the heat in a sheer black dress in 2016, while Chantel Jeffries, 24, went for a similar sexy vibe in 2018 in see-through gown and cleavage-baring dresses. Irina Shayk, 32, also stunned in a red Versace cutout gown that was fastened together with silver chains. Take a look at the rest of the hottest Cannes Film Festival dresses ever by looking through our star-studded gallery now!