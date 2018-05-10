Tristan Thompson Wants More Kids After Baby True — Good News For Khloe Kardashian?

In his 1st interview about daughter True, Tristan Thompson opened up about fatherhood — even revealing he wants more kids! But did he mention Khloe Kardashian? You may be surprised!

Tristan Thompson, 27, has broken his silence when it comes to newborn daughter True Thompson! But in his first interview since welcoming True with Khloe Kardashian, 33, on April 12, the NBA player not only talked about his baby girl, he also opened up about his 1-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig. Tristan got candid on a new podcast called Road Trippin, and even shared that yes, he DOES want more kids!

“So you got a new addition to the family,” host Richard Jefferson said to Tristan. “New addition to the family, yup,” the athlete replied. Later, Richard asked T if he was “done with having kids,” to which the new dad said, “Naw, I’m gonna keep going. I’ve got a couple more. I got a couple more left.” So it looks like Tristan is hoping for at least two or three more youngsters! However, he did not get into any details or logistics — for example, whom he wants to have said children with. In fact, he didn’t mention Khloe at ALL during the entire interview. Yikes!

Tristan did say though that baby True is “doing good.” And added that “she’s eating, sleeping and, uh, sh*tting.” Because, as Tristan said, “That’s all they do. That’s all they do.” After Richard said, “Let’s not forget about Prince,” Tristan revealed that his son is “getting big.” “[He’s] jumping on a little trampoline,” he explained. During the interview, Tristan was also asked if he’s noticed any differences between having a boy and a girl.

“Yeah, I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… With a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey, man. You’ll be alright, man. Stop crying,'” Tristan said. “But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be ok. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.” Just two days before True was born, it emerged that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had been cheating on Khloe during her pregnancy. However, the two have since tried to mend their relationship.

Khloe has reportedly forgiven Tristan and is desperate to make their family work. They’ve even been spotted on numerous dates — like to the movie and out to lunch — beginning this past weekend. So who knows, maybe Khloe and Tristan really will end up having more kids together!