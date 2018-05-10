Missy Elliott Shows Off Massive Weight Loss After Giving Up These 2 Things: See Stunning Makeover

Missy Elliott is looking amazing! The ‘Work It’ rapper was absolutely glowing after tweaking her diet, and she flaunted this tighter figure before revealing what she gave up to look so good!

“Proudly to say it’s been 4 months I have only drank water no other juices or soda & I cut out bread & Lord knows that’s been the hardest for me!” Missy Elliott, 46, said when sharing a picture of her figure to Instagram on May 9. It seems that cutting out bread and soda/juice, Missy was able to restore some of her skin’s natural vibrancy while getting a much needed energy boost. “See I’ve NEVER been a water drinker but this have helped my skin. it really restore glow back & I don’t feel sluggish.”

Four months without soda seems reasonable, but ditching bread? That’s a huge accomplishment and one Missy should be proud about. However, Missy admits that she’s still human and that she still has a couple struggles she needs to kick. “NOW the other thing if I can only cut out JUNK FOOD. shit that’s my weakness #Facts But if I can give up those other things I’ll fight that to! Maybe two cupcakes a month.”

Don’t forget your cheat days, Missy! She definitely has earned a cupcake after working hard to shed so much weight while keeping on top of her health. She also seems to be on something here. “We are all on a mission to avoid bread, or so it seems,” Dr. Tasneem Bhatia, MD, also known as “Dr.Taz,” told Eat This. “Loaded with carbohydrates and sometimes refined flours, bread is now the new enemy, replacing the fat fear of the ’80s. But, believe it or not, there are healthy bread options if you play your cards right.” It seems that for Missy, just cutting it out was the right step to take.

Missy revealed in 2011 that she was living with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune illness that affects the thyroid. You live with it for the rest of your life,” she told PEOPLE, saying that she was first diagnosed in 2008 when she was losing control of her motor skills. She also experienced dizzy spells, lumps in her throat, mood swings, hair loss and an accelerated hair loss.

Missy vowed to keep her disease under control through “diet and exercise” and it clearly paid off. She left jaws dropped when she performed in October 2014, showing off her slimmer figure in New York City. After reports claimed she dropped 70 lbs, she clarified the rumors by saying she had shed 30 pounds by “eating healthy” and working out to Shaun T’s “Insanity” T25 workout videos.