Kendra Wilkinson Gets Post-Divorce Plastic Surgery: See Her Alleged New Lip Injections

Kendra Wilkinson took to Instagram on May 9 to share pics of herself getting some cosmetic surgery done, including lip injections, and she looked to be in good spirits. See pics of her fuller lips here!

It looks like Kendra Wilkinson, 32, is using a little cosmetic surgery to get her by during her sad split from Hank Baskett, 35, and she’s not afraid to show it! The now brunette beauty took to Instagram on May 9 to share her experience getting some work done to her face, including her lips, at Cosmetic Rejuvenation Medical Center in West Hollywood. One of the photos showed Kendra sitting down in the office while the doctor put a needle in her lips. “Scared hahahaha,” she captioned the wild pic. Another pic showed off the results of the injections as Kendra posed and pouted with fuller lips. There’s no word on what else the she had done, but she definitely looked happy with the way things turned out!

In addition to her lip injections, Kendra surprised everyone when she went from blonde to brunette shortly after filing for divorce from Hank on Apr. 8. She seems to be starting fresh with not only her life but her physical appearance as well and we say, if it makes her happy, all the more power to her! It has to be a difficult time since Kendra was with Hank for almost 10 years and they have two children together so we can understand her desire to do what helps put a smile on her face!

Kendra’s difficult time made headlines when she was open about her heartbreak by posting an emotional video to her social media. In the video, she talked about her sad feelings and how she was disappointed that things between her and Hank were “not meant to be”. Although she received some backlash from fans who insisted she was being dramatic, we commend Kendra for not being afraid to express herself when she needs to!

It will be interesting to see what Kendra does from here. She’s always said she wants to put her children first but it’s good to see her giving herself some love and care as well!