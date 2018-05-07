Jackie Foster: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 14 Frontrunner

Jackie Foster is one of the most talented contestants of ‘The Voice’s season 14! Before the next round of competition, here’s what you need to know about Jackie!

1. She’s the leader of an alternative rock band called Self Portraits. Jackie, 22, met her bandmates at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. The band also features guitarists Gray Trainer and John Benoit, bassist Ethan Cate, and drummer Chris Drago. “If you have an amazing team of musicians, and write great songs, people will listen,” the band wrote on their official website. “We are going to bring rock music back, it’s been too long.”

2. She was stolen by Alicia Keys and Adam Levine! Jackie was originally on Kelly Clarkson’s team, but the coach dropped her during the Battle Rounds. She was then stolen by Adam Levine! In yet another twist, Jackie was stolen again by Alicia! She’s just that good! The coaches definitely see something in her!

3. She’s auditioned for The Voice before! Jackie first tried out for The Voice in 2012 when she was a sophomore in high school, according to her Berklee College of Music bio page. Ahead of season 14, the producers of the show called her and asked her to audition after seeing seeing a YouTube video of her singing a medley of “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey Jude.” The rest is history!

4. Kelly helped her out when she needed it the most! During a rehearsal for her Battle Round performance with D.R. King, Jackie and her partner started getting sick. Jackie revealed to Berklee that Kelly called her assistant and had her bring out cough drops for Jackie and D.R. How sweet!

5. She’s a student at the Berklee College of Music! Jackie is currently an eighth-semester music business/management major. In 2014, Jackie won the 4-year, full-tuition Berklee Lollapalooza Endowed Scholarship, which is given to one “outstanding musician each year who has charisma, energy, a strong interest in rock music, and who wants to pursue a performance career.”