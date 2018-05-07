Hailey Baldwin Debuts Gorgeous Pink Hair Makeover & Ethereal Gown At Met Gala

Hailey Baldwin’s dress at the 2018 Met Gala was jaw-dropping as she stepped out in a heavenly gown that featured a thigh-high slit. But it was her wild pink hair that really drew attention!

Hailey Baldwin, 21, made a show-stopping entrance at the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 7, where she opted for a Tommy Hilfiger gown that was sexy and chic. Of course we would expect nothing less from the fashionista, but there was something EXTRA special about her look for the star-studded occasion — her pink hair! This marks Hailey’s third appearance at the annual Costume Institute Benefit, and she opted for an avant-garde creation that was perfect for the theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Hailey totally turned up the heat on the red carpet in a princess gown that fit her toned figure perfectly. She accessorized with flower crown and opted for a pink lob ‘do that was both unique and completely glamorous. The thigh-high slit in her dress put her long legs on display as she polished off the outfit with silver lace-up heels and tons of rings. But her greatest accessory? Shawn Mendes!

Hailey’s fashion choices are always on-point and we love seeing the stylish looks she serves up time and time again on the red carpet. Earlier this year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, the blonde beauty looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sparkly nude jumpsuit complete with a plunging neckline and silver fringe. It was a challenging look to pull off, but Hailey NAILED it.

At the Met Gala last year, the star rocked a fairytale two-piece gown by Carolina Herrera, and she truly looked like a princess. She effortlessly rocked a full, layered tulle skirt and bustier, and Hailey revealed the design process took about two months. “There wasn’t a lot I wanted to change from the sketch Carolina sent,” she told Vogue at the time. “I had never done a puffy gown before, so I knew I wanted to do that! And I always love old-school photos of actresses like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly, so I like to channel that vibe.” We think her ensemble this year was yet another home run!