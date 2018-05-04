Zendaya Channels A Tiffany Box At Jewelry Event In Gorgeous Blue Mini Dress

Beautiful in blue! Zendaya channeled the iconic Tiffany shade by wearing a billowing mini dress at a Tiffany & Co jewelry collection launch party in NYC on May 3. See pics below!

We wish we could have Breakfast at Tiffany’s with Zendaya! She looked like a ’60s siren, wearing a light blue dress, and black satin headband at a party on May 3. The Tiffany Paper Flowers jewelry collection launch party was held at their flagship store on Fifth Avenue and 57th street in New York City. Everything at the party was Tiffany blue — the “subway” seats, a normally yellow NYC cab, a super chic mail box, so Zendaya fit right in! It was a nod to Audrey Hepburn for sure, whose birthday was actually May 4, the day after the party.

Zendaya posed with Elle Fanning at the event, who is the star of the new “Believe in Dreams” campaign. Michelle Williams, Greta Gerwig, Ava Phillippe, Maddie Ziegler, Doutzen Kroes, Kendall Jenner, and Naomi Campbell were also in attendance, all rocking the amazing diamond collection! Zendaya’s dress was making a statement, but she also wore $14,000 Tiffany Paper Flowers diamond and tanzanite open drop earrings in platinum, and the Tiffany Paper Flowers diamond cluster ring in platinum, which is also $14,000! WOW! See more pics of the gorgeous event in the gallery!

We loved her super voluminous hair and dress! Her blue dress is from the Dice Kayek 2014 Couture Collection. She wore Christian Louboutin black and white ‘So Kate’ Pointy Toe pumps. See Zendaya, Kendall and Elle’s amazing outfits in the gallery attached above!