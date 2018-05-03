Cardi B Fires Back After Nicki Minaj Fans Wish Harm On Her Baby: ‘You People Are F***ing Miserable’

Nicki Minaj fans have been saying some pretty awful things about Cardi B’s unborn baby. Now the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper is firing back hard, calling the stans ‘miserable’ for hoping her baby dies.

There can’t be two queens of rap when it comes to some of Nicki Minaj‘s legion of fans. Some of them have been cruelly wishing terrible things on Cardi B‘s unborn baby and rap’s newest female superstar isn’t having it. She lashed out in a now deleted Instagram post where she called out Barbie’s stans for the hate towards her innocent baby. Cardi, 25, wrote “I don’t pay attention to these weird ass fan pages cause they being saying s**t that don’t make no sense and they have no life. This mother f**ker right here got me tight. You people are f**king miserable. Report this page!! People with no sense and no heart shouldn’t have access to the internet. Ya be thinking this s**t is a game and ya don’t show ya f**king face you f**king weirdos. Hope your mom die slow”

While she took down the IG post, she still wrote on Twitter, “Is like Cardi B VS the World” for some of the hate she’s been getting for her meteoric rise to the top of the rap game. Some of Nicki’s fans have been coming for her hard and including her baby. Cardi shared the IG video from a Nicki fan page of a clip from the movie Legion where a creepy old woman tells a pregnant lady “your f**king baby’s gonna burn”

A NICKI MINAJ STAN WISHES HARM ON CARDI B’s BABY pic.twitter.com/lWhOdEDfso — SEAN_#BΔΚ_JACKSON (@_KINGSEANCOURT_) April 25, 2018

“Cardi ain’t trend over shit Nicki’s two single out impacted her whole album with no Payola. That bitch gone have a stillborn fat ass. Go lose some weight then come back,” one person tweeted. That is SO awful! Even some of Nicki’s own fans are asking the singer to step in and put a stop to people wishing harm on Cardi’s baby, with one tweeting “One of Nicki fan page wished death on Cardi b baby smfh first of it was never that deep second Nicki need to put a stop to that s**t.” Another put the fan page on blast, tweeting “First the Barbz were making fun of Lil Kim daughter on IG, then they were making miscarriage jokes about Remy Ma and now they’re sending death threats to Cardi B’s unborn baby. It’s official, Nicki Minaj had the worst fanbase in history!”