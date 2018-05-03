Meek Mill & Gucci Mane Hang Out With A Confused Robert Kraft At NBA Game & Twitter Mocks Them

Priceless! Meek Mill and Gucci Mane chilled out at the Celtics/76ers playoff game while baffled looking Patriots owner Robert Kraft tried to follow their conversation.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had newly freed rapper Meek Mill, 30, as his special front row guest at the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers playoff game on May 3. What we didn’t expect would be the epic moment that Meek and Gucci Mane, 38, engaged in a deep convo as the 76-year-old billionaire looked on, appearing confused AF. Meek looks like he’s saying something really important as Celtics fan Gucci smiles and looks him in the eye, but Kraft is looking up at Meek with a baffled, open-mouthed expression. Naturally the Twittersphere went wild with the moment, trying to imagine what the conversation between the three men might have been.

Believe it or not, Kraft has become a champion of Meek’s, even visiting him while he was in Dover State Prison. He called him an “amazing young man” who has become an example of how incredibly unfair our judicial system is. Meek was since freed on bail on April 24. He got the sweet treatment before the game, being flown to Boston aboard Sixers owner Michael Rubin‘s private plane alongside Rubin and his family. Then he got front row seats alongside one of the most famous owners in the NFL!

Video at the game showed Kraft looking up at Gucci and Meek, appearing to desperately try to follow their conversation but it was apparently lost on him. Folks couldn’t get enough of it on Twitter.

Gucci & Meek talking, Robert Kraft has no idea what's going on #WhatATime pic.twitter.com/yGlL7OjQeN — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 4, 2018

GUCCI MANE: They even got Ric Flair in the video. We can do it with him. MEEK MILL: You think it wouldn’t be too derivative? ROBERT KRAFT: What’s a “drip?” pic.twitter.com/4EoRHVEJ7I — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 4, 2018

One person wrote, “‘Gucci Mane and Meek Mill, along with Robert Kraft’ is not a sentence I would have expected before 2018,” while another tweeted, “LMAO AT ROBERT KRAFT TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT MEEK AND GUCCI ARE SAYING TO EACH OTHER.” Most people were just plain shocked at the odd combo, with one person writing “Wait, Robert Kraft is hanging with Meek Mill AND Gucci Mane?? Holy Kaepernick!” while others loved the moment, with another person tweeting “Robert Kraft hanging out with Gucci and Meek is exactly what I needed to see tonight.”

Meek received a two-to-four year prison sentence in November 2017 for a probation violation related to a 2008 conviction on seven counts, including four gun-related charges. He served five months of his sentence at the Chester State Correctional Institution, a medium-security men’s prison just outside Philadelphia. The arresting cop in his case is under investigation for misconduct and corruption