Angelina Jolie Reportedly Crushing Hard On ‘Maleficent 2’ Co-Star Ed Skrein — New Romance?

Is love in the air on the ‘Maleficent 2’ set? Angelina Jolie reportedly has a major crush on her co-star, Ed Skrein, and she’s deliriously happy. Does he feel the same way?

Angelina Jolie doesn’t need to fret about ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s new friendship with Neri Oxman anymore. She’s got a dreamy new person in her life, too! Angie, 42, is reportedly crushing hard on actor Ed Skrein, 35, the actor who’s playing the villain in Maleficent 2. Ed, who played Ajax in Deadpool and Daario Naharis on Game of Thrones, is hella cute, and Angelina’s reportedly taken notice. “Angie thinks Ed’s hot and she loves the idea of working with him,” a source told Star Magazine. “Obviously, he’s a great actor, but she’s also looking forward to chatting with him behind the scenes. She’d love to get to know Ed and find out what makes him tick.”

Oooh we’re totally on board with this! Ed’s adorable, talented, single, and a self-professed “family man.” That’s absolutely key when Angelina has six kids at home. Ed has a seven-year-old son of his own, so if they were to get together, it’d be kind of a Yours, Mine and Ours situation. Turns out, Angie reportedly had a hand in getting Ed the Maleficent role, according to the source; she could spot his “star quality” and talent “from a mile away.”

While Angelina has a history of starting relationships with costars — Brad during Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Billy Bob Thornton during Pushing Tin, Johnny Lee Miller during Hackers — Ed said in a past interview that he’s not one for hanging out with his fellow castmates. “After premiere [parties] or events, some of the stars are like, ‘Let’s go out,’ and I just go back to the hotel room. I am the most boring person!” That’s not to say that Angelina couldn’t be the one to change his mind!

While it’s not motivating her alleged desire to get to know Ed better, Angelina has allegedly seen another benefit to the situation, according to Star’s source. “If word gets out about her flirting with Ed, it will drive Brad nuts!”