Tiny Flaunts Super Sexy Curvy Body In Skimpy Bikini During Girl’s Trip To Jamaica

Tiny Harris is feeling herself on a girls trip to Jamaica. We’ve got pics of the singer rocking her sexy bikini body while frolicking on the beach.

Hot mama! Tameka “Tiny” Harris took a break from her beloved family for a quick girls getaway to Jamaica, but she’s still reminding hubby T.I. what a hot lady he has. The 42-year-old is rocking her best body in years and made sure to show it off in an itty bitty black bikini with colorful polka dots on it. Tiny works out like a fiend so no wonder her figure is so flawless. She’s really feeling good about herself as the Xscap3 singer took to her Instagram stories to flaunt her fleshy selfies which revealed the tattoo on her breast. Tiny is seen walking down the beach at the water line in one video while stroking her long braided hair in a seductive way. That’s got to keep Tip on his feet!

You’d never guess that Tiny is a mother of four by her super trim waist. Her youngest daughter Heiress just turned two in March and already looks exactly like Tiny’s mini-me. Mama needed some alone time with pals though, as none of her three kids with Tip appeared to be on the exotic getaway. With her hectic household, red-hot career with Xscap3 and her other big business ventures, it’s nice to see Tiny treat herself to a nice, relaxing vacation.

She got a really sweet validation about her beloved family with Tip, when the 37-year-old rapper/actor wrote an open letter on his Instagram to Kanye West, 40. His pal seems to being going through some weird times lately with wild rants and Tip wanted to make sure everyone knew that his family and friends are his world. “So Listen … here’s how I KNOW I’m truly blessed. I have a great family who I KNOW love me for me & would go to the end of the earth for me. I have amazing friends who I KNOW ain’t no snakes and wouldn’t just tell me yeah it’s all good just to stay on payroll. I have incredible children that idolize me & who hold me so far up in high regard & I KNOW without their unconditional love and respect Life as I know it wouldn’t be worth living,” he wrote in a May 1 Instagram post after Kanye’s controversial comment that “slavery was a choice.”

Tip added that, ” I KNOW I’m so abundantly blessed with affirmation of love, honor, and respect, that I feel somewhat obligated to share some of that light with My Brother Ye’…because clearly him lacking it in his life has taken a toll.” Wow, what a wonderful affirmation to Tiny and his kids how much they mean to him! Even if it came in the form of a message to a troubled friend.