Selena Gomez Crashes David Henrie’s Dinner Date With His Wife & ‘Wizards’ Fans Are Freaking

‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ star David Henrie took to Instagram on May 1 to show off a pic of himself enjoying wine with his wife and former co-star Selena Gomez and fans were ecstatic! See the reunion-loving tweets!

Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie, 28, took to Instagram and Twitter on May 1 to post a pic of his former co-star Selena Gomez, 25, drinking some wine with him and his wife, Maria, and the reunion sent fans of the show in an absolute frenzy! “Alex always crashing the party ;),” David jokingly captioned the photo, referring to the character Selena played on Wizards. It didn’t take long for the enthusiastic fans of the old show to respond in a series of messages that reflected their thoughts on the surprise pic.

Some fans used their reply to compare and make references to David and Selena’s moments on the show, including one where the character of Alex crashes a cinema with David’s character, Justin. “Just like she did at the cinema,” the amusing tweet read. “Staying up all night to catch up on work and this has made my day omg,” another fan tweeted. “REUNIONNNNNNNNNNN,” said another.

The loving responses proved Wizards of Waverly Place still has a ton of support. Although the show ended back in 2012, Selena and David, who played siblings on the popular series, have seemed to stay good friends. Selena even attended David and Maria’s wedding back in Apr. 2017 and posed for a pic with the happy couple. With all the reunions of old television shows happening lately, it’s possible for Wizards to get a revival in the future and if Selena and David returned, we can bet fans everywhere would rejoice!

We’ll just have to wait and see if the Disney show returns but in the meantime, we’ll continue to enjoy Selena and David’s long-lasting friendship!