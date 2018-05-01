Jen Harley: 5 Things About Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex & Baby Mama After Explosive Split

After a social media war turned physical between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley the pair have reportedly split! Here’s 5 facts about Jen that will shock you, especially No. 5…

1. Jen Harley hails from Las Vegas. — Before she made her Instagram account private, photos showed her apparent love for Nascar. Jen had numerous photos with expensive cars and other lavish items. Her photos also showed no sign of her in Jersey, where her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is from. There are no other traces of Jen on any other social media accounts.

2. Jen and Ronnie have split up. — After a social media war turned physical, as shown on Ronnie’s Instagram Live, the pair have called it quits, according to multiple reports. Ronnie slammed Jen online, calling her a “hoe.” She later hit back with a claim that Ronnie has a cocaine problem. It’s unclear why they began fighting in the first place. Her Instagram account has been made private since the altercation. Ronnie later apologized for his actions with a since-deleted note shared on his Instagram story. “I want to apologize for earlier to my fans, and especially @tater_tot_kitty,” he wrote, tagging Jen’s Instagram account. “I acted on my gut and not rationally. I should’ve never acted in such a [manner]. My deepest [apologies].”

Ronnie and Jen first started dating in 2017. It appears as though their relationship began in May of that year. Jen then posted a photo of the two of them in July 2017. At the end of that year, they announced they were expecting their first child together, a baby girl. — Ariana Sky was born on April 3, 2018.

3. She has made a cameo on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. — Jen was seen saying goodbye to Ronnie in the show’s premiere. Since then, she’s only been heard on the phone with Ronnie, having awkward exchanges, as he’s made some questionable decisions on the popular party show. Many believe he is still in love with his ex, “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola.

4. Jen has another son from a previous relationship — according to Us Weekly. While the site did not disclose his name, her second son is reportedly 11-years-old. Jen was also reportedly married before she began dating Ronnie.

5. She has an alleged long rap sheet. — Jen’s alleged arrests date back as far as 2007 when she was reportedly booked for indecent or obscene exposure, according to Radar Online. In court docs obtained by the site, Jen was arrested in Las Vegas for removing her top in a hot tub and exposing her breasts with three witnesses present. Also in the docs, Jen’s ex-husband claimed she was a stripper.

2009: Police reports [obtained by the same site] state that Jen kicked another woman while the woman was on the ground. However, the case was dismissed.

2013: Jen was reportedly arrested for domestic violence when she allegedly assaulted her ex-husband. The case was later dismissed.

2015: Legal docs [obtained by the same site] claim Jen was pulled over without her headlights on and charged with a DUI.

2016: Jen was reportedly arrested in 2016 after “scratching” her boyfriend at the time. The case was eventually dismissed.