‘The Vampire Diaries’ Cast Reunites In Paris — Is A Revival Of CW Series In The Works?

Is that…Damon and Caroline?! ‘The Vampire Diaries’ cast was spotted in Paris together, and we have major nostalgia. Are they working on a revival? Find out here!

Unlike this bunch of vampires, our hearts just started racing! A few of the major players from The Vampire Diaries were strolling around Paris at the same time on April 30, and our minds immediately jumped to one place: TVD revival series? Ian Somerhalder, Candice Accola King, and Nathaniel Buzolic met up with some of the gang from The Originals in the French capital: Riley Voelkel and Chase Coleman! Even better — they all headed to the same place together. What could be going on here?

So…there wasn’t any covert meeting about bringing the CW show and/or its successful spinoff back on air (at least that we know about!). They were actually all in town to attend the Blood Lust Convention. That’s exactly what it sounds like. Blood Lust is a convention in Paris in the same vein as Comic Con, but specifically for vampire content. And in 2018, it was specifically The Vampire Diaries and The Originals casts. They weren’t photographed with the other actors, but Micah Parker and Paul Wesley from TVD, and Daniel Gillies and Oliver Ackland from The Originals were also there!

If there is going to be a Vampire Diaries revival, we’ll have to wait awhile. Which makes sense; the show only went off the air in 2017! Ian just landed another vampire-themed show, this time on Netflix. V-Wars is a 10-part drama, in which he plays,“Dr. Luther Swann, who enters a world of horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne, into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans.” We’re going to watch the hell out of that!

This isn’t the first time part of the TVD cast has reunited since the series finale, either. Ian and Paul were spotted together in Nashville, Tennessee in February 2018 for another convention about their show. Keep ’em coming, guys! We can’t get enough of seeing our favorite vampires together!