Lauren Pesce: 5 Things To Know About Mike ‘The Situation’s Gorgeous Fiancée

‘The Situation’ needs to change his name to ‘The Engagement.’ Mike Sorrentino and his girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, are engaged so get the details about this ‘Jersey Shore’ star’s fiancée!

1. She is Mike’s college sweetheart. “GYM TAN WE’RE ENGAGED!” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 35, said when announcing that he and longtime girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, were engaged. The Jersey Shore star posted a series of pictures of him and his new fiancée on April 26, with captions like “THE FUTURE MR & MRS SITUATION” and “SHE SAID YES!” This is wonderful! These two met in college, before Mike was “The Situation,” and they dated for nearly four years, according to Elite Daily, before taking a break when he became a reality television star. They reconnected in 2012, after the show wrapped up.

“I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world,” Mike told Us Weekly. “I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”

2. She’s a lifestyle blogger … Lauren is known as the mind behind The Style bae, a lifestyle blog that’s all about fashion, food, beauty, and fitness, per Elite Daily. Her bio reads that she’s a “a fashion buyer, bar(re) enthusiast, lifelong blonde and lover of all things golden.” Sadly, at time of publication, the last post was on February 15, 2017 and has been quiet (though she is active on her Instagram.)

3. … and a realtor. Make that money, Lauren! While she has reportedly worked as a buyer at Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s, while also interning at Elle, Chanel and Bergdorf Goodman, she pulls in a paycheck while working as a real estate for VRI Homes in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

4. She joined Mike on a stint of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. Lauren has said that she wasn’t a fan of Jersey Shore, telling Us Weekly that she wasn’t fond of “a lot of the things [Mike] did, but we weren’t together! I was just glad he had found success.” However, some fans may recognize her from when she joined Mike on Marriage Boot Camp in 2015.

5. Mike credits her with helping him clean up. During Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Mike opened up about being a member of Narcotics Anonymous. He also has said in the past that Lauren has been his rock during some of the darker times, per PEOPLE. After cracking his ribs in 2015, the couple was on their way to the hospital. She “was pleading, ‘You know [painkillers] are not good for you – whether they’re doctor prescribed or not. You’ve been down this road before.’ “ Mike said, showing how concerned she was of him falling back into addiction. “I really had the excuse at the time, you know, that it was under doctor’s orders.” Mike has gotten a control of his vices and is both happy and healthy. Congratulations to these two!