Alejandra Silva: 5 Things About The Beautiful Blonde, 35, Who Secretly Married Richard Gere, 68

Surprise — Richard Gere is married! The ‘Pretty Woman’ actor wed Alejandra Silva in secret. Get to know all about Richard’s third wife and how these two want to have kids together!

1. They’ve been married for weeks. Well, this is a bit of a shock. The world found out that Richard Gere, 68, and Alejandra Silva, 35, are married on April 23, as sources close to the couple told HELLO!’s sister publication, HOLA!, that they had tied the knot. It’s quite possible that these two have been married for weeks without anyone knowing it, since source say they tied the knot at the beginning of April 2018. While Richard and Alejandra reportedly got wed with no one looking, they’re planning to celebrate with family and friends on May 6 in their home in New York City. “I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought,” Richard said of his relationship.

2. She has a big brain and a bigger heart. Born in La Coruña, Spain in 1983, Alejandra’s family relocated to Spain when she was 4. At age 15, she moved to Dorsey, UK, for schooling. She graduated from university in Madrid with a degree in advertising and marketing. She and Richard both share a passion for humanitarian work. She has worked with the Beautiful Life Fund, a non-profit dedicated to raising the awareness of children in need. She also worked with the Real Madrid Football Club Foundation African Initiative Project.

3. Richard has known her since she was a little girl. The couple first met when she was little, when Richard borrowed a boat from her businessman father, according to the Daily Mail. “Richard has known my family for 15 years. When I saw him again in Positano, I reminded him of the story. Our karma brought us together as soon as we saw each other because we’ve known each other over the course of many lives – that’s how we both feel anyway.” The couple reconnected in 2014, and sparked rumors of a romance in 2015.

4. She was married before. This is this third time that Richard has been married. He and Cindy Crawford, 52, were together from 1991 to 1995. He was also married to Law & Order actress Carey Lowell, 57, from 2002 to 2013 (they finalized the divorce in 2016.) She and Richard have a son together, Homer James Gere, 18. As for Alejandra, she was in the midst of her divorce to her first husband, Govind Friedland, when she fell in love with Richard. She and the son of American mining magnate Robert Friedland have a five-year-old son, named Albert. This blended family might get bigger sooner than later. Alejandra has told HELLO! that she and Richard would like to start a family in the future.

5. Odds are, she’s a Madridista. Whether or not the Spanish-born Alejandra follows football remains up in the air, but if she does, don’t expect to see her in a Barcelona kit anytime soon. She’s the daughter of Ignacio Silva, the former Vice President of Barca’s rivals, Real Madrid. Do you wonder if she and Richard invited Cristiano Ronaldo to the wedding?