Allison Mack Allegedly Tried Luring ‘Sixth Sense’ Actress Samia Shoaib Into NXIVM’s Women’s Group

Actress Samia Shoaib has come forward with allegations that Allison Mack attempted to recruit her into the alleged NXIVM sex cult. Here’s what she had to say.

Allison Mack, 35, has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a sex cult. Now, Samia Shoaib, a Pakistani-born actress who had a role in The Sixth Sense, has come forward with her own story about Mack. Shoaib told Page Six that the Smallville actress sent her overtly friendly, and even frantic, e-mails in an effort to recruit her to a “women’s circle.”

The pair met during an audition for an NBC pilot in New York in 2013. Afterwards, Mack quickly reached out with requests to meet and start up a friendship. “Is there anything you have read that you can send to me? I would love to get into your brain a bit?!” Mack emailed Shoaib in March 2013. At the time, Mack came across as desperate — but not dangerous. Shoaib was even shocked to find out that Mack had been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges on April 20. “I wish I could tell you alarm bells went off, but they really didn’t. She was a very sweet girl,” Shoaib said.

The two of them met up twice in the month after their initial meeting – once at a restaurant and another at Shoaib’s apartment in Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Mack appeared more “fragile and gaunt,” with dark circles under her eyes, each time they got together, Shoaib said. “She was definitely physically suffering,” she explained. “There’s no question she was sleep deprived.”

Before long, Mack was encouraging Shoaib to join a NXIVM-affilliated women’s group called JNess. However, the group member was always “very vague” when it came to detailing what the group was about. Mack would tell her that the group is “‘a bunch of women. We go on a retreat upstate, and we share our experiences and support each other,’” Shoaib said. “That was about it.” Mack also added Shoaib to the JNess email list and invited her to events like a Broadway show and a dinner at the Gershwin Theater in 2014, according to emails Shoaib shared with the outlet. One email invite was also for a 2015 “evening of connection” that listed Mack as the “special guest speaker” and “leader of JNess.”

I chose to disclose that Allison Mack attempted to recruit me into her "women's circle" as I felt it was my responsibility to speak up. I didn't sign up to be an apologist for her or that vile cult. She struck me as a haunted, lost soul and that's the truth. Stop trolling me. https://t.co/ytyp6skZkd — Samia Shoaib (@TheWhackyPaki) April 22, 2018

Shoaib, who is now 47, thinks Mack may have lost interest in recruiting hew once she found out her age. She also disclosed on Twitter that she felt “it was my responsibility to speak up,” once someone started bashing her for her take on the situation. “I didn’t sign up to be an apologist for her or that vile cult. She struck me as a haunted, lost soul and that’s the truth. Stop trolling me,” she wrote. Shoaib also told Page Six that she “did not get any sexual vibes from her at all,” and that it’s difficult for her “to see [Mack] as a sinister character.” But there was one email from Mack, sent after their final dinner in 2013, that stands out to Shoaib. Mack wrote: “Thank you for last night! I had a lovely time with you and [your friend]. You are both delicious women.”

A representative for Allison had no comment.