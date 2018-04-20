Exclusive
Brandi Glanville Claims Amber Portwood Faked Sobriety On ‘Marriage Bootcamp’: She Drank Wine All Day

Brandi Glanville is making the shocking claim that ‘Teen Mom’ star Amber Portwood faked her sobriety on ‘Marriage Bootcamp.’ We’ve got her EXCLUSIVE accusations that Amber drank wine and took pills.

As we’re seeing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, 45, and Teen Mom star Amber Portwood, 27, are total enemies. They’ve got into fights about how much each other drinks and now Brandi claims in our latest HollywoodLife.com podcast that Amber faked sobriety during filming. “She went around preaching that she was sober, meanwhile, she was drinking Moscato all day and taking Adderall and mood-behaving, some other medication,” she tells us. We reached out to Amber’s rep about Brandi’s accusations and he declined to comment on them.

Amber and Brandi got into it over drinking on the March 23 episode of the show when the Teen Mom star accused Brandi of drinking from the time she wakes up. Both women were drinking wine during the fight and while Amber said she never accused Brandi of being an alcoholic, the wine loving RHOBH alum shot back, “But if I wanted to start in the morning, it’s on me, and I’m not sober, and I don’t have a problem,” referring to Amber’s past issues with substance abuse.

Brandi appears on the We TV show along with her father Guy while Amber is there with now ex-fiance Matt Baier. The mom of two from LA says that she got along swimmingly with everyone else on the show, but that she had a real problem with the MTV star. “Oh, you know, we were in a house with what, one, two, three, four other families, and I got along with every… I got along with everyone except for Amber. And I don’t know what it really was about her, but she has a lot of anger and it’s everybody else’s fault but her own. And so, she has this victim role that she likes to play, and it’s okay until you put it on me or my dad. You know, you have to own your own… I don’t know if you can cuss, I’m trying not to. But you have to own your own crap and you can’t blame everyone else for your problems,” she tells us.
“It’s not even just me being responsible, it’s her… She was like, well my mom did this and my boyfriend did this, and then she would come at my dad about something that she didn’t like in the house, and…Nothing was her fault,” Brandi continues. She also claims that Amber is fame hungry!
“She was also very caught-up about her fame, and her show, and how everyone in the house is jealous of her, and I was like, ‘Honey I’m not jealous of you. You got pregnant as a teen and you had your kid taken away. Yeah, I’m jealous of you, honey, stop.'” Oh SNAP Brandi went there. Amber lost custody of daughter Leah to ex Gary Shirley back in 2011 so Brandi reached deep for that dig. The Teen Mom star has turned things around and is now expecting a baby boy in May with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, who was a crew member she met on Marriage Bootcamp while she was filming the show!
