John Cena & Nikki Bella: Was Cheating The ‘Catalyst’ To End Of Relationship? — The Truth

Nikki Bella and John Cena’s split came out of the blue and left the world shook. With fans still trying to figure out why the WWE power couple is no more, we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop if either John or Nikki were unfaithful!

With Tristan Thompson, 27, fooling around behind Khloe Kardashian’s back, it’s not that far of a stretch to wonder if infidelity was the reason behind the breakup of another sports power couple. While it’s sad that John Cena, 40, and Nikki Bella, 34, have called off their wedding, the silver lining here is that they “were invested in each other and were in love and neither of them strayed away from that at all,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“There was no cheating between the two,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. Really, the reason behind Nikki and John calling off their wedding on April 15 was that it wasn’t going to work out. “It was just the commitment of marriage that was the elephant in the room. They both had different ideas of where and when they wanted to do it and if they wanted to do it at all. They never got on the same wavelength when it came to that, which was the catalyst to the relationship ending.”

On one hand, fans can feel happy that neither John nor Nikki strayed from their commitment to each other. On the other hand, it’s still pretty sad that the two broke up. Less than two weeks before telling the world of their split, the two looked like the perfect couple on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of his movie, Blockers. Supposedly, the movie also helped John get over the hang-up of starting a family with Nikki. “[Blockers] absolutely has made me considering being a parent more,” he said while doing press for the film.

While John seemed more open to having kids, it seems his attitude towards marriage was what ultimately doomed the relationship. Nikki reportedly was the one who called everything off because she felt John was “gritting his teeth” all the way to the altar. To be fair, John – who had been married before – was not eager about getting hitched. Plus, he was practically married to his work – both his film career and as a WWE Superstar – and he knew he could never really give himself fully to Nikki. It appears he couldn’t cheat on that relationship, and thus, they had to split.