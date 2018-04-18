Bernice Burgos Steams Up Her Selfie In Vibrant Blue Bikini, Flaunting Sick Abs

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Bernice Burgos already has a bangin’ summer body and is showing it off in a sexy blue thong bikini. We’ve got the hot pics and video.

What a hottie! Bernice Burgos has her best body ever and is flaunting all of her curves while modeling an electric blue bikini via her Instagram. She first showed off a video on Apr. 18 that she captioned “Vibes” where she strolls into the frame between two lush hedges and her body is absolutely to die for. She shows off her incredible cleavage in the barely there top that almost can’t contain her chest. The model is still hitting the gym as her abs are absolutely ripped and her giant booty is on full display in an itty bitty thong.

Bernice, 38, is totally feeling herself in the video which is set to her rumored boyfriend Quavo‘s band Migos‘ “Superstar.” She shows off every sexy angle of her body as she poses seductively. Quavo has got to be loving that she was thinking of him while looking so damn fine! In addition to her stunning video, Bernice added several still photos to her IG, with one showing her laid back on a chair where her waist looked so tiny and her abs so tight. She asked “I need a caption” and fans gave her comments like “Blue magic baby” and “Goddess.”

She tagged the fashion website Kloset Envy in her sexy bikini video and guess who also is a fan of the site? None other than Tiny Harris, 42. While Bernice was once rumored to be T.I.‘s side piece when the hip hop power couple was on the outs in early 2017, Tiny and Tip have since managed to repair their relationship. But one thing the ladies share — besides a fondness for the “Dead and Gone” rapper — is a love for skimpy swimwear. Hey, with both women rocking their best bods ever, who can blame them for wanting to show off?