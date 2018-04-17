Beyonce Wore Drugstore Makeup In Front Of Millions Of People At Coachella

Beyonce looked amazing as she performed live in front of thousands, and maybe millions more via the web. Find out her exact stage makeup, including some drugstore picks, from her makeup artist below!

Makeup artist Sir John was the master behind Beyonce‘s stunning Coachella look, and now he is spilling all of his secrets! “Beyoncé’s Coachella beauty look can be described as ‘the coolest girl on campus at college meets Greek goddess.’ I was so inspired by the choreography and the styling at the dress rehearsals, of the band and college life, so I started a Pinterest board that was inspired by cool college girls and went from there. I was thinking about the coolest girl on campus, who is she and what does she look like? That’s how we came up with the glittery eye.” Here’s how Sir John created the iconic look for Bey.

SKIN: “Complexion — we wanted her skin to be bronzed and super glowy from head to toe. We kept her face really matte in the t-zone — when she is photographed, in videos and on stage — I am always super strategic with light and shade. So I focus on matte t-zone and dewy everywhere else. I used Tom Ford bronzer on the t-zone to mattify. I don’t use setting sprays — even though people are constantly asking me! It’s ALL about duality. I layer cream and powder for every stage. Cream and powder foundation, cream and powder blush, cream and powder eyeshadows, and matte and cream lipstick. It’s the only way the makeup stays anchored throughout the day. I also don’t use moisturizer on her skin before a big set or concert. The moisturizer will lift the makeup, which we don’t want. For a big show like this, I use a primer to prep the skin.”

EYES: “For the eye, I used a light powder layer to prime the eye, the layered Lemonhead Houdini Highlite Spacepaste all over the eye, with a pop of Dirty Penny Spacepaste in the middle, to add extra dimension. I then created a feline flick on the lid using MAC Fluidline Gel Eye Liner in Blacktrack. On the bottom I used a brown kohl rather than black. It softens the eye a bit and adds a contoured effect to the eye — that way it’s not too harsh. I finished with L’Oreal Lash Paradise Mascara.”

LIPS: “For the lip we did a pinky brown — the new L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Les Chocolat Liquid Lipstick in Dose of Cocoa.”

BODY: “My new favorite product is ALLEVEN London Color Shield. It is a super lightweight aerosol airbrush body concealer. It literally looks like your skin is HD, airbrushed, without it being too obvious. I sprayed shade Amber all over her body 30 minutes before she got dressed, with a focus on legs and cleavage. I also gave her face a light spray as it really evens out the complexion. It’s so lightweight, it doesn’t even look like makeup. The great thing about this product is it doesn’t transfer. So when she’s changing her clothes so many times it doesn’t transfer onto clothes.”

As far as her hair, her long-time colorist Rita Hazan told me about her blonde: “It has more dimension and more depth this time around. I’ve added more brown tones to it but still maintained her signature Beyoncé blonde.” If you want to copy this look at your local salon, “Ask for a single process color with highlights.”